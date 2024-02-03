Japanese fireballer Shintaro Fujinami has agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal with the New York Mets, MLB.com said Friday.

The club also offered up to $850,000 in incentives to the 29-year-old right-handed relief pitcher, who became a free agent after playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics last season, according to an article posted on MLB's official site.

If the deal is confirmed, Fujinami will join his countryman Kodai Senga, the ace in the Mets' starting rotation.

Fujinami, known as a hard-throwing pitcher whose fastballs exceed 160 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, joined the Athletics on a one-year contract for last season after he was posted by the Hanshin Tigers of the Central League. He was traded to the Orioles in July.

After beginning the season as a starter, he transitioned to a bullpen role where he had more success. Overall, he finished with a 7-8 record and a 7.18 ERA in his first season in MLB.

Fujinami, once a top prospect in Japan, had a tumultuous 10-year career with the Tigers, posting a 57-54 record and a 3.14 ERA.