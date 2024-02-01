Japan soccer player Junya Ito has been accused of involving himself in a sexual act with two women without their consent last year and police are probing the allegation, according to a major publisher's news website and an investigative source.

The report, first posted on Daily Shincho on Wednesday, came as the 30-year-old midfielder with the French club Stade de Reims was in Doha as part of Japan's national team for matches at the ongoing Asian Cup tournament.

The source said the police launched an investigation after the women filed a criminal complaint against Ito.

Ito, who played for Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, declined to comment in detail, saying he was told not to talk about any topic other than the sport.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told reporters, "I'm not fully aware (of the allegation) yet. I'll deal with it after examining it."

According to the report, Ito is suspected of having engaged in unwelcome sexual conduct involving the women, who were drunk, at a hotel in Osaka in June last year after playing for Japan against Peru.

The website is run by the publisher of the major weekly Shukan Shincho, whose latest issue hits newsstands Thursday.