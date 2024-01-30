Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino said Monday he was "shocked" by the news that manager Jurgen Klopp will leave the English Premier League club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Monaco man, currently with the Japan team in Qatar for the Asian Cup, joined Klopp's Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg during the 2020 January transfer window in the season that they won their first league title in 30 years.

"My image of Liverpool has been equal to that of a team managed by Mr. Klopp," said Minamino, who helped them claim the League Cup and FA Cup double two seasons later before leaving for France. "What he has built has epitomized the Liverpool of recent times.

"It feels strange that will be gone. They are still in with a chance to win all titles available this season and I hope he gets his last hurrah."

Minamino said he spoke to Japan captain and current Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo after the sudden announcement on Friday by the German manager.

"We've talked a bit. We were wondering who the succeeding manager will be," he said.

At the Asian Cup, Minamino will be looking to add to his two goals from the opening group-stage win over Vietnam when Japan face Bahrain in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

He is also eager to make sure he finds the net in potential penalty shootouts during the knockout stage after seeing his effort saved as Japan's first shootout taker during their round-of-16 defeat to Croatia at the 2022 World Cup, also in Qatar.

"We have to win before getting to penalties, but I'll look to take one confidently if it ever gets to that," Minamino said.