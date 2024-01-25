Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima on Wednesday condemned online abuse directed at Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki while he has been playing at the Asian Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old Suzuki, whose father is of Ghanaian descent and mother is Japanese, received abusive messages via social media after playing in Japan's 4-2 win over Vietnam and 2-1 defeat to Iraq in Group D.

"It's simply unacceptable behavior, and we as the JFA firmly object to it," Tashima said in a statement.

"We never tolerate actions that infringe human rights, honor or privacy. We will look to stamp it out and will not hesitate to take legal action if required."

Japan beat Indonesia 3-1 on Wednesday, with Suzuki playing his third full match as the Samurai Blue advanced through to the knockout stage as Group D runner-up.