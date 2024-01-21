Mongolian ironman Tamawashi handed front-runner Asanoyama his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, creating a four-man logjam atop the leaderboard at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Promotion-seeking sekiwake Kotonowaka won by forfeit to join No. 7 maegashira Asanoyama at 7-1, but ozeki Kirishima (6-2) was unable to take his own place at the top after an upset loss to No. 4 Tobizaru on Day 8 of the 15-day tournament.

The leading pack was rounded out by No. 14 Onosho and No. 15 Onosato, the highly touted top-division debutant from Ishikawa Prefecture, who both defeated their opponents in the lower half of the draw.