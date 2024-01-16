Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka lost to world No. 8 Holger Rune of Denmark in the men's singles first round of the Australian Open tennis tournament Tuesday.

Rune won 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena. With Nishioka's loss, all seven Japanese competitors have been eliminated from singles play.

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who is coming back after giving birth to her first child, lost a day earlier to France's Caroline Garcia.

Rune converted three of 11 break points, while the left-handed Nishioka took only one of his seven opportunities to break serve.

The Danish star hit 17 aces to Nishioka's four.

In other first-round action Tuesday, women's top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated American Sofia Kenin 7-6(2), 6-2.