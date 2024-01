Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga said Friday he is confident he can handle the challenge of Major League Baseball after signing a four-year deal worth $53 million with the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old lefthander, who spent the past eight seasons with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Central League, donned his No. 18 Cubs jersey for the first time and delivered a message in English to supporters.

"Hey Chicago. What do you think? Cubs going to win today," he said.