New Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani still has plenty more to achieve in his already unparalleled career, his first professional manager and former national team skipper Hideki Kuriyama said Monday.

The Japanese two-way star has agreed to a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers, confirmed Saturday, that will make him the highest-paid athlete in history, eclipsing Argentine football icon Lionel Messi's $673 million deal at his former club Barcelona.

"(Ohtani) is a player who can show his ability the bigger the pressure gets," said 62-year-old Kuriyama, who gave Ohtani the chance to launch his career in 2013 in an unconventional two-way role at the Nippon Ham Fighters.