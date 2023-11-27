Right-hander Kenta Maeda is set to join the Detroit Tigers after agreeing to a two-year, $24 million contract, MLB.com reported Sunday.

The 35-year-old pitcher, who became a free agent following four years with the Minnesota Twins, will reportedly undergo a physical before the deal is finalized.

Maeda moved from the Central League's Hiroshima Carp to the U.S. majors via the posting system in 2016, signing an eight-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Osaka Prefecture native spent four years with the National League club before being traded to the Twins in 2020. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in September 2021 and made his MLB return in April this year.

He went 6-8 with a 4.23 ERA in 21 games for the American League Central-winning Twins in 2023.

Maeda is 65-49 with a 3.92 ERA over 190 career MLB games and needs 38 more wins to reach 200 across MLB and NPB