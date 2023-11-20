Unfancied Ichiyamamoto held onto the outright lead at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament with a convincing win over fellow rank-and-file wrestler Tamawashi on Monday.

The No. 14 maegashira, who won the second-tier juryo division championship in September, became the first man to secure a winning record at Fukuoka Kokusai Center at 8-1 by thrusting out No. 12 Tamawashi (6-3).

Ozeki Kirishima and sekiwake Kotonowaka remained on the second rung of the leaderboard at 7-2, along with No. 8 Atamifuji and No. 15 Churanoumi, through Day 9 of the 15-day tournament.