Nasa Hataoka gave up a three-stroke lead during the final round of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday, with her share of second place meaning she ends the season without a win on the LPGA Tour for the first time since 2020.

The 24-year-old started the day tied for the lead with Amy Yang, but a 3-under 69 was bettered by a 66 from the South Korean winner at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course in Naples, Florida. American Alison Lee finished tied with Hataoka in second with a 24-under 264 total.

"It's disappointing I couldn't improve my score," said Hataoka, who could not get her seventh win on tour and first since April last year after carding four birdies and a bogey on the day.