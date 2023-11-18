Japanese figure skating icon and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu announced his divorce on social media Friday, only three months after his marriage was publicized, saying the couple has been troubled by slander, stalking and overheated media reporting.

"When I thought about the future, I decided to divorce because I wanted my partner to be happy, to be happy without any restrictions," Hanyu, 28, said in a statement posted on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

Hanyu, who has drawn avid fans from around the world, announced his marriage on Aug. 4. But he did not reveal the identity of his partner, who he said was not a celebrity.