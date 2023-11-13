Yuya Osako scored a stoppage-time winner from 40 meters out as Vissel Kobe edged Urawa Reds 2-1 away from home to retain a two-point lead at the top of the J. League first division.

The defending champion Yokohama F Marinos stayed hot on Kobe's heels by beating Cerezo Osako 2-0 at home to move up to 63 points with two games to go, while third-place Urawa had its slim title hopes dashed with the loss, which left it with 54 points.

"Regardless of what's happening at other venues, we'll be out focusing on the match in front of us and ourselves," said Osako, whose J1-leading 22nd goal edged Kobe closer to its first J1 title.