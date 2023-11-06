Japan winger Junya Ito hit the winner, his second goal of the season, as Reims beat Nantes 1-0 away in France's Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Ito's left-footed volley off substitute Mohamed Daramy's cutback from the left gave Reims the lead in the 75th minute at Stade de la Beaujoire, with the pacey attacker getting on the scoresheet for the first time since the season opener.

The team's second straight win moved Reims up to fifth, five points behind leaders Nice.

In the Dutch Eredivisie, Japanese forward Koki Ogawa hit a brace as NEC Nijmegen salvaged a dramatic 3-3 home draw against Volendam, taking his season tally to four goals.

Ogawa slid in the sixth-minute opener before heading home a corner in the last action of the match, helping NEC snatch a point from a match that featured three goals in eight minutes of second-half additional time.