Two-time Olympic figure skating gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu kicked off his first solo ice show tour Saturday in Saitama.

In his first public appearance since his marriage announcement in August, the 28-year-old star launched his tour in front of a crowd of about 14,000 at Saitama Super Arena.

After a six-minute warm-up similar to that in a competition, Hanyu landed a quad salchow and a quad toeloop in one of the 12 segments of his program.

In addition to scripting the show's story, Hanyu also served as executive producer while collaborating with choreographer Mikiko.

The ice show was scheduled to be held again Sunday at the same venue. Next year, the tour will make stops at Saga Arena in Saga on Jan. 12 and 14 and Pia Arena MM in Yokohama on Feb. 17 and 19.

Hanyu retired from competitive figure skating last year after finishing fourth at the Beijing Winter Olympics.