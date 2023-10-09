Daiki Hashimoto cruised to his first horizontal bar title at a gymnastics world championships on Sunday, with the reigning Olympic champion on the apparatus taking home a total of three titles from the event held in Belgium.

Having captured his first men's team gold earlier at the championships and a second straight individual all-around crown, the 22-year-old logged 15.233 points to easily top the horizontal bar podium in Antwerp.

Tin Srbic of Croatia was second with 14.700 and Su Weide of China third with 14.500. Japan's Kenta Chiba finished seventh.