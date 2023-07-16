Japan fell 41-27 for its second straight defeat against the All Blacks XV on Saturday, remaining winless through two of five warmup games on home soil ahead of the 20023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Donning its new World Cup jersey and with No. 8 stalwart Kazuki Himeno captaining for the first time, Jamie Joseph’s side showed fight but came up short at Kumamoto’s Egao Kenko Stadium against the All Black aspirants, who beat a Japan XV 38-6 a week ago in Tokyo.

“As captain, I’ve been telling my team to play with passion this past week. They expressed their confidence and passion on the field,” Himeno said. “The result wasn’t good enough and we have to accept that, but the direction we’re heading is not wrong.”