No. 13 maegashira Gonoyama remained unstoppable in his elite makuuchi-division debut, improving to 5-0 at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, the second-tier juryo division champion in May, showed off his devastating pushing-and-thrusting technique in a slap-down victory over No. 11 Kotoeko (3-2).

Gonoyama’s dominant win left him in a three-way tie for the lead at the 15-day meet along with No. 1 Nishikigi and No. 7 Takayasu.