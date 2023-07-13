Nagoya – No. 13 maegashira Gonoyama remained unstoppable in his elite makuuchi-division debut, improving to 5-0 at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday.
The 25-year-old, the second-tier juryo division champion in May, showed off his devastating pushing-and-thrusting technique in a slap-down victory over No. 11 Kotoeko (3-2).
Gonoyama’s dominant win left him in a three-way tie for the lead at the 15-day meet along with No. 1 Nishikigi and No. 7 Takayasu.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.