Lone yokozuna Terunofuji suffered another stunning loss Tuesday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, succumbing in a marathon battle against No. 1 maegashira Tobizaru.

Terunofuji, who was upset by No. 1 Nishikigi the previous day, dropped to 1-2 at Dolphins Arena after Tobizaru’s belt partially unraveled in the grand champion’s hands, making it difficult for him to utilize his grip.

Tobizaru (1-2) evaded a force out and wriggled away from a throw before driving the eight-time Emperor’s Cup winner across the ring and over the straw, prompting spectators to rain down zabuton cushions.