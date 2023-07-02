Giant center Han Xu sank 26 points as China stunned five-time defending champion Japan 73-71 Sunday to win its first women’s Asia Cup basketball title in more than a decade.

The New York Liberty’s Han also pulled in 10 rebounds and made two assists at Sydney Olympic Park, while fellow superstar Li Meng poured in 17 points to hand world No. 2 China its 12th crown and first since 2011.

The victory snapped Japan’s dominance in the tournament, dating back to Bangkok in 2013, and ended the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist’s dream of making it six in a row. Forward Maki Takada scored a team-high 17 points.