Yasuhiro Yamashita was re-elected as the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee on Thursday but is voicing unease regarding Sapporo’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Support for Sapporo’s bid has fallen significantly as widespread bribery and bid-rigging scandals related to the Tokyo Olympics have marred the perception of the Olympics among the Japanese populace.

“Under the current circumstances, 2030 will be quite hard,” said Yamashita, who will be in his third term and retain his post for two more years.