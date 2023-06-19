PALMAS DEL MAR, Puerto Rico – Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori completed his return from a long injury hiatus by winning an ATP Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico on Sunday.
The 33-year-old, playing in his first tournament since October 2021, defeated American teenager Michael Zheng 6-2, 7-5 in the Caribbean Open final and said his next big event is the U.S. Open, which starts in late August.
Nishikori’s achieved his career-best Grand Slam at the U.S. Open when he reached the final of the 2014 tournament, which was won by Croatia’s Marin Cilic.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.