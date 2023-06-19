Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori completed his return from a long injury hiatus by winning an ATP Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, playing in his first tournament since October 2021, defeated American teenager Michael Zheng 6-2, 7-5 in the Caribbean Open final and said his next big event is the U.S. Open, which starts in late August.

Nishikori’s achieved his career-best Grand Slam at the U.S. Open when he reached the final of the 2014 tournament, which was won by Croatia’s Marin Cilic.