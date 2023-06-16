Shohei Ohtani shone on the mound and at the plate, Mickey Moniak delivered the tying hit and the go-ahead home run, and the Los Angeles Angels held on to beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.
The Angels won three of four in the series against the first-place Rangers, making the case that they are legitimate AL West contenders. Los Angeles is in third place in the division, 4½-games behind Texas.
Ohtani (6-2), who hadn’t won since May 15, got the decision over Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi (9-3). Ohtani allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts over six innings.
