Chicago – Seiya Suzuki scored the only run as the Chicago Cubs beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on the back of a complete-game shutout by starter Marcus Stroman on Monday.
The right-hander was near-perfect against the best team in the majors, striking out eight with just one hit, a walk and a hit batsman.
He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Wrigley Field before Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco led off with a single.
