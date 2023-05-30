  • The Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits a fourth-inning single against the Rays in Chicago on Monday. | GETTY / VIA KYODO
    The Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits a fourth-inning single against the Rays in Chicago on Monday. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

Chicago – Seiya Suzuki scored the only run as the Chicago Cubs beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on the back of a complete-game shutout by starter Marcus Stroman on Monday.

The right-hander was near-perfect against the best team in the majors, striking out eight with just one hit, a walk and a hit batsman.

He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Wrigley Field before Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco led off with a single.

