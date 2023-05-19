Shohei Ohtani reached 10 home runs for the third straight season and beat out a late infield single to key the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Ohtani’s first-inning homer made it 1-0 Angels at Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It was the seventh time in his pro career he reached double digits in home runs and his fifth time in MLB. He joined Hideki Matsui and Kosuke Fukudome as the only Japanese to hit 10-plus homers in three straight MLB seasons.

Mike Trout joined Ohtani with 10 homers with a two-run shot in the third to make it 3-0 Angels before two Orioles rallies gave the hosts a 5-4 seventh-inning lead.