Kodai Senga fanned 12 over six commanding frames of one-run ball before his New York Mets rallied late to walk off with an 8-7, 10-inning win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets tied it on Francisco Alvarez’s three-run home run. The American League East-leading Rays went back up 7-5 in the top of the 10th, but Pete Alonso clinched the walk-off win with a three-run blast in the home half of the inning.

Senga, who suffered his second MLB loss in his previous start, allowed just one run on three hits and three walks. The Japanese right-hander did not factor in the decision after leaving the mound at Citi Field with the Mets down 1-0 on Isaac Paredes’ RBI ground-rule double in the fourth.