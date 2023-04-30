Kiso, Nagano Pref. – Nordic combined skier Akito Watabe, who has collected four Olympic medals in his illustrious career, said Friday he plans to retire after the 2025-26 season.
“I’m thinking about quitting after the next Olympics,” the 34-year-old Japanese said in an interview, referring to what would be his sixth Olympic appearance in 2026 at Italy’s Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.
“Every flow must have its ebb. That has come to me as well.”
