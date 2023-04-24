Japan forward Shuto Machino equalized from the penalty spot as visiting Shonan Bellmare held Nagoya Grampus to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, denying it the chance to move to the top of the J. League first division.
Nagoya led 2-0 before the visitors drew level at Toyota Stadium when a lengthy review by the video assistant referee resulted in a contentious penalty decision. The result left the home side in second place on 18 points, a point behind first-place Vissel Kobe.
Nagoya forward Kensuke Nagai was denied from point-blank range in the 27th minute while Shonan had a goal ruled out for offside before Ryoya Morishita gave the home side the lead four minutes from the break.
