Tony Kemp and Aledmys Diaz spoiled Shohei Ohtani’s impressive season debut with RBI hits in a two-run, eighth-inning rally Thursday night that delivered the host Oakland Athletics a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day.

Ohtani didn’t get a decision in the game despite leaving with a 1-0 lead after six innings, during which he limited the A’s to two hits and three walks.

The star right-hander struck out 10, a figure he reached 10 times in 28 starts last season.