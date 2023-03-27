SILVAPLANA, Switzerland – Three weeks after winning the men’s snowboarding big air world championship, 17-year-old Taiga Hasegawa won his first World Cup slopestyle competition on Sunday.
The win was his second on the World Cup circuit this season, following his victory in a big air event in January. Hasegawa scored 92.00 points to outpace Canada’s Liam Brearley, who had 89.00 and Sweden’s Sven Thorgren, who was third with 85.00.
Hasegawa was forced to bounce back from a poor first run.
