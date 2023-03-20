Brighton, England – Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma scored a late goal as Brighton advanced to the FA Cup semifinals with a 5-0 drubbing of fourth-tier side Grimsby Town on Sunday.
He capped the scoring in the 90th minute for his ninth goal of the season in league and cup competitions after blowing two big scoring chances during the first half at Amex Stadium in Brighton.
“I’m relieved,” Mitoma said. “It would’ve been a bad ending for me if that shot didn’t go in.”
