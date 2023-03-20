Miami – Shohei Ohtani indicated Sunday he may pitch again in the World Baseball Classic if Japan reaches Tuesday’s final.
Ohtani started Japan’s opener on March 9 and in Thursday’s quarterfinal win that earned the team a trip to Miami. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels manager, Phil Nevin, said recently he believed his star would not pitch for Japan after the quarterfinals.
On Sunday, however, Ohtani indicated the Angels were willing to be flexible.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.