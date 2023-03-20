Shohei Ohtani indicated Sunday he may pitch again in the World Baseball Classic if Japan reaches Tuesday’s final.

Ohtani started Japan’s opener on March 9 and in Thursday’s quarterfinal win that earned the team a trip to Miami. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels manager, Phil Nevin, said recently he believed his star would not pitch for Japan after the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, however, Ohtani indicated the Angels were willing to be flexible.