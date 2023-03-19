Undefeated Midorifuji overcame a 72-kilogram disadvantage against fellow rank-and-file wrestler Aoiyama as he maintained the outright lead Sunday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament

Fighting as a fifth-ranked maegashira, the 26-year-old became the first wrestler to secure a winning record for the 15-day tournament by racking up his eighth straight victory on Day 8 at Edion Arena Osaka.

He absorbed a powerful elbow blast at the start of his battle with the hefty No. 9 maegashira from Bulgaria and conceded the momentum before yanking his opponent off balance and forcing him out.