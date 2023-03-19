Osaka – Undefeated Midorifuji overcame a 72-kilogram disadvantage against fellow rank-and-file wrestler Aoiyama as he maintained the outright lead Sunday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament
Fighting as a fifth-ranked maegashira, the 26-year-old became the first wrestler to secure a winning record for the 15-day tournament by racking up his eighth straight victory on Day 8 at Edion Arena Osaka.
He absorbed a powerful elbow blast at the start of his battle with the hefty No. 9 maegashira from Bulgaria and conceded the momentum before yanking his opponent off balance and forcing him out.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.