Osaka – Munetaka Murakami blasted a three-run first-inning homer and Masataka Yoshida drove in four runs as Samurai Japan cruised into the World Baseball Classic on a 9-1 win over the defending Japan Series champion Orix Buffaloes in its final warmup game Tuesday.
The 23-year-old Murakami, who last year became Japan’s youngest Triple Crown-winning hitter, had struggled so far in the team’s warmup games, but capped a four-run first-inning rally after being dropped down to the No. 6 slot in manager Hideki Kuriyama’s lineup at Kyocera Dome Osaka.
Kensuke Kondo and Shohei Ohtani got things started with a walk and a single, with Kondo scoring from second on a single from Yoshida, who replaced Murakami in the cleanup spot against his former team.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.