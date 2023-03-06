Mao Shimada broke a record set by the athlete after whom she was named, 2010 Olympic figure skating silver medalist and three-time world champion Mao Asada, in winning the women’s junior figure skating world title Friday.

She became the youngest Japanese winner in the history of the junior world championships at 14 years and four months, beating Asada’s 2005 record by one month.

Shimada scored a total of 224.54 points, placing first in both Wednesday’s short program and Friday’s free skate in Calgary.