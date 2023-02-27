Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu had a solo ice show at Tokyo Dome on Sunday, making him the first skater to do so there.
The 28-year-old professional skater served as executive producer for his one-day-only show, “Gift,” which was also live streamed worldwide. Tickets sold out as expected.
Tokyo Dome is one of Japan’s biggest entertainment venues, having hosted NBA regular-season games and a boxing title match featuring Mike Tyson in the past.
