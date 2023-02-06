Kyogo Furuhashi scored his league-best 19th goal of the season for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday as the club cruised past St. Johnstone 4-1 away from home.

Furuhashi’s low cross led to an own goal in the 13th minute before he made it 2-0 nine minutes later, controlling Jota’s ball into the box and blasting home for the second straight game.

Drey Wright got one back with a long-range effort, but Aaron Mooy extended Celtic’s lead before the break and David Turnbull added another near the full-time whistle, with the home side reduced to 10 men late in the match.