WILLINGEN, Germany – Yuki Ito led the first Japanese podium sweep at a women’s ski jumping World Cup event Sunday in Germany, with Nozomi Maruyama finishing second and Sara Takanashi third.
It was the first time Japanese female jumpers occupied the top three spots of a World Cup event since the tour began in the 2011-12 season.
Ito leaped 137 and 135.5 meters with her two jumps in Willingen to score 233.3 points and secure her sixth career World Cup win and first since March 2017.
