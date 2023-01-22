Leicester, England – Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma scored a stunning opener for his fourth English Premier League goal Saturday, earning man-of-the-match honors as Brighton secured a late 2-2 draw away to Leicester.
The 25-year-old cut in from the left and curled an unstoppable effort from outside the box into the far top corner in the 27th minute at King Power Stadium.
“I’m always looking for that sort of chance. My pre-match feeling was also good,” said Mitoma after netting his third goal in four league games. “I could relax as I had space, and the shot found a nice gap.”
