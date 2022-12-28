  • Japan's head coach Hajime Moriyasu attends a news conference in Narita, Chiba Prefecture on Dec. 7, following their loss in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's head coach Hajime Moriyasu attends a news conference in Narita, Chiba Prefecture on Dec. 7, following their loss in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Japan Football Association decided Wednesday to retain Hajime Moriyasu as manager of the men’s national team after he led them to the round of 16 at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The 54-year-old will be tasked with steering the Samurai Blue toward the 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

His reappointment marks the first time a Japan manager has remained in the post following a World Cup since the country’s 1998 tournament debut in France.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW