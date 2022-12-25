Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu, who led the Samurai Blue into the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is set to retain his post, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The decision will be finalized at a board meeting of the Japan Football Association and will be the first time that a Japan head coach has stayed on after a World Cup.

Details of his contract will be worked out at a later date.