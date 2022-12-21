Naoya Inoue was awarded the status of bantamweight super champion in the World Boxing Organization’s latest rankings, giving him priority for a title shot if he moves up to challenge American Stephen Fulton in the weight division above.

Inoue became the first Japanese boxer to unify all four major titles on Dec. 13 when he beat British former champion Paul Butler in an 11th-round knockout. The WBO ranked Inoue its bantamweight super champion as of Dec. 14.

After the bout, Inoue, nicknamed “Monster,” declared his intent to move up to super bantamweight in hopes of unifying a second division.