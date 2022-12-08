San Diego – Hideki Kuriyama, Japan’s manager for the World Baseball Classic, said Tuesday he is pondering whether Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani should pitch at next March’s tournament, hit, or do both.
“Basically, I’m thinking he should be able to do both,” Hideki Kuriyama told a press conference at Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego.
If Ohtani does pitch, Kuriyama said he could use him either as a starter or closer.
