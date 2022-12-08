  • Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Red Sox in MLB. | KYODO
    Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Red Sox in MLB. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

San Diego – Masataka Yoshida, a two-time Pacific League batting champion, has agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, MLB.com reported Wednesday, citing a source.

“The Red Sox made their first major counter move to the rival Yankees, agreeing to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida,” said a report on MLB’s official website.

“The club has not confirmed the move,” it said. “The Red Sox will have to pay a $15.375 million posting fee to the Orix Buffaloes based on the $90 million contract for Yoshida.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW