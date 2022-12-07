Japan’s national soccer team returned home on Wednesday having surprised the world with group-stage wins over Germany and Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eventually exiting in the round of 16 on penalties to Croatia.

Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu and captain Maya Yoshida, alongside other players such as Ritsu Doan and Junya Ito, were welcomed back by a huge crowd at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture.

Some of Japan’s Europe-based players have returned to their clubs.