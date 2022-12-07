  • The Japan national soccer team is greeted by a crowd of fans on its return from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, at Narita Airport on Wedesnday. | KYODO
    The Japan national soccer team is greeted by a crowd of fans on its return from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, at Narita Airport on Wedesnday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Narita, Chiba Pref. – Japan’s national soccer team returned home on Wednesday having surprised the world with group-stage wins over Germany and Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eventually exiting in the round of 16 on penalties to Croatia.

Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu and captain Maya Yoshida, alongside other players such as Ritsu Doan and Junya Ito, were welcomed back by a huge crowd at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture.

Some of Japan’s Europe-based players have returned to their clubs.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED