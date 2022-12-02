  • Japan starter Shintaro Fujinami pitches against an MLB All-Star team during the first inning of their game at Tokyo Dome on Nov. 16, 2014. | REUTERS
Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture – Major League Baseball has accepted the Hanshin Tigers’ application to post right-handed pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, the Japanese club said Thursday.

Fujinami, who was two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s rival when they were in high school, will have until 5 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 14 to complete contract talks with interested major league clubs willing to pay a transfer fee.

The 28-year-old has a 57-54 career win-loss record with a 3.41 ERA in 189 games in 10 seasons, all with the Tigers. In 2022, he went 3-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 16 appearances, 10 of them starts.

