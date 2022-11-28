Spain and Germany drew 1-1 in their World Cup Group E encounter late Sunday in Qatar, meaning all four teams in the group still have a chance of progressing to the round of 16.

Japan’s loss to Costa Rica earlier the same day left it second in the group with three points, behind Spain, which has four, and ahead of Costa Rica on goal difference. Germany is fourth with one point.

Japan faces Spain on Thursday, with a win enough to put it through. If Japan and Spain draw, Germany can advance if it beats Costa Rica by two goals or more or win by a single goal and score more goals than Japan do against Spain.