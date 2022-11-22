Doha – Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu said Monday that Japan has all the ingredients it needs to beat Germany in the teams’ upcoming FIFA World Cup opener.
“We have enough quality to beat them, of course we have to be confident, but we have to find the balance,” the 24-year-old said at the Japan training base in Qatar. “We have to be humble and realistic sometimes, but we are trying to beat them and we are ready to beat them.
