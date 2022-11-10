London – Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma continued his fine run of form for Brighton on Wednesday, striking the decisive goal in a 3-1 upset against Arsenal in the English Football League Cup.
The Samurai Blue speedster started the second half at Emirates Stadium and gave the visitors a 2-1 lead against the run of play in the 58th minute.
