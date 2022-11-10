  • Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during their League Cup match in London on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during their League Cup match in London on Wednesday. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

London – Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma continued his fine run of form for Brighton on Wednesday, striking the decisive goal in a 3-1 upset against Arsenal in the English Football League Cup.

The Samurai Blue speedster started the second half at Emirates Stadium and gave the visitors a 2-1 lead against the run of play in the 58th minute.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW