  • F. Marinos manager Kevin Muscat lifts the trophy after his team captured the J. League first-division title with a win against Vissel Kobe at Noevir Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
    F. Marinos manager Kevin Muscat lifts the trophy after his team captured the J. League first-division title with a win against Vissel Kobe at Noevir Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

A chaotic finish to the 2022 J. League first-division season saw Yokohama F. Marinos crowned champions for the fifth time — but only after a final round that nearly saw last year’s champions Kawasaki Frontale shock their way into a third straight title after starting the day in second place.

Kevin Muscat’s men came into Saturday’s Round 34 in control of their own destiny, knowing that a win would secure the Tricolore’s first J1 championship since 2019 and that even a draw would be enough to keep Frontale, winners of four of the last five seasons, at bay.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW