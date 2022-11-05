A chaotic finish to the 2022 J. League first-division season saw Yokohama F. Marinos crowned champions for the fifth time — but only after a final round that nearly saw last year’s champions Kawasaki Frontale shock their way into a third straight title after starting the day in second place.

Kevin Muscat’s men came into Saturday’s Round 34 in control of their own destiny, knowing that a win would secure the Tricolore’s first J1 championship since 2019 and that even a draw would be enough to keep Frontale, winners of four of the last five seasons, at bay.