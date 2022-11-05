A chaotic finish to the 2022 J. League first-division season saw Yokohama F. Marinos crowned champions for the fifth time — but only after a final round that nearly saw last year’s champions Kawasaki Frontale shock their way into a third straight title after starting the day in second place.
Kevin Muscat’s men came into Saturday’s Round 34 in control of their own destiny, knowing that a win would secure the Tricolore’s first J1 championship since 2019 and that even a draw would be enough to keep Frontale, winners of four of the last five seasons, at bay.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.